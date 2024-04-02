Man hit by vehicle, killed on I-5 near Imperial Ave. in Sherman Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man running against traffic on the right shoulder of Interstate 5 in the Sherman Heights area was struck and killed Tuesday by a vehicle, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The collision happened at 5 a.m. Tuesday on southbound I-5 just north of Imperial Avenue, a CHP online log said.

A Sig Alert was issued as traffic was brought to a stop and one lane was opened at 5:20 a.m.

The driver who struck the man stopped and cooperated with the CHP. He was not injured.

