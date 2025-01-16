Watch Now
Man hit by MTS bus in University City, suffers serious injuries

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 22-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a Metropolitan Transit System bus while walking in a marked crosswalk in University City Wednesday night.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at approximately 7:08 p.m. to Palmilla Drive and Arriba Street where they learned the pedestrian was walking south in the crosswalk at Palmilla Drive when the 51-year-old bus driver, who was traveling south on Palmilla Drive, made a left turn onto Arriba Street on a circular green light and struck the pedestrian, said Officer Jose Perales.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with an orbital fracture, a spinal fracture and a lung contusion. According to police, alcohol was not a factor in this collision.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

