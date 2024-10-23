Watch Now
Man hit by car on Scripps Ranch street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was struck by a car and injured on a Scripps Ranch street early Wednesday morning, San Diego Police said.

According to police, the collision happened at 1:33 a.m. on Pomerado Road, near Willow Creek Road.

Officers at the scene told ABC 10News a man was standing next to his stopped vehicle on the eastbound side of Pomerado Road when an oncoming car hit him.

The man struck by the car was rushed to the hospital with injuries of unknown severity.

The driver involved in the incident stopped and was being questioned by police.

