Man hit-and-killed while crossing a Del Mar street, driver arrested

DEL MAR, Calif. (KGTV) -- A driver was arrested Friday afternoon in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a man who was attempting to cross a street in Del Mar, authorities said.

San Diego police said a 70-year-old man was hit while crossing Del Mar Heights Road near Durango around 2:15 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital but later died, police said.

Police said the driver of the 2004 Silver Saturn Vue initially left the scene, but some witnesses followed the car where it pulled over several blocks away. They convinced the driver to go back to the scene, police said.

The driver, 50-year-old Raul Garcia, was arrested for felony hit-and-run and other charges.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the cause of the incident.