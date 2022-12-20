Man gets no cash in attempted bank robbery in Mission Valley

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man attempted to rob a Union Bank branch in Mission Valley Monday but the tellers refused to give him any money.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 4:23 p.m. call of a robbery at 5664 Mission Center Road, said Officer Robert Heims.

The man walked east after leaving the bank, Heims said.

He was described as wearing black rimmed glasses with brown hair, wearing a navy blue shirt, khaki cargo shorts, long white socks and black and white shoes.

Detectives from the department's Robbery Unit are investigating the attempted robbery and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

