Man fractures skull during scooter crash in Hillcrest

Jonathan Horn
Bird scooters next to a traffic light in Pacific Beach
Posted at 6:44 AM, May 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-01 09:44:55-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old man suspected of riding his Bird scooter the wrong way on a Hillcrest street while intoxicated was hospitalized Saturday morning with multiple injuries he sustained in a crash.

The man was riding northbound in the 3500 block of Fourth Avenue about 1 a.m. when he collided with a raised median and was thrown from the scooter, according to Officer Tony Martinez of the San Diego Police Department. The 3500 block of Fourth Avenue is a one-way street allowing traffic to travel southbound.

The victim sustained a fractured skull, cuts to his face and scrapes to his neck, chest, shoulder, face and hands and was taken to a hospital, Martinez said.

A subsequent investigation revealed the victim was intoxicated, Martinez said.

The man's name was not disclosed.

