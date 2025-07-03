Man fractures leg, ribs in University City hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 38-year-old male pedestrian was severely injured in a hit-and-run collision in San Diego, authorities said Thursday.

The crash occurred at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday when a driver in an unknown vehicle struck the man, who was in the intersection of La Jolla Village Drive and Town Centre Drive, near the west crosswalk, in the neighborhood of University City, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers said the man sustained multiple abrasions, a fractured tibia and ribs. He was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. His name was not released.

A description of the driver was unclear, the department said.

The crash was under investigation.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.