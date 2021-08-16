Man found injured in San Marcos home dies at hospital

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - San Diego County sheriff's homicide detectives Monday were investigating the death of a man found with ultimately fatal injuries inside a San Marcos home.

Lt. David Gilmore of the Sheriff's Major Crimes Division said deputies responded at 7:40 p.m. Sunday to a report of a person who was apparently assaulted and bleeding inside a residence in the 1100 block of Via Vera Cruz. The man, who was not immediately identified, was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed by the Medical Examiner's Office, Gilmore said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330.