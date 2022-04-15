Watch
Man found dead on Rancho Bernardo hiking trail

Posted at 10:56 AM, Apr 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-15 13:56:53-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police are investigating after a man was found dead on a hiking trail in Rancho Bernardo Friday morning.

According to an SDPD official, at around 8:20 a.m., a woman jogging on a trail off Highland Valley Road, near Pomerado Road, spotted an unresponsive man on the trail.

The woman called emergency crews, and despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe the unidentified man was in his 40s.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death are under investigation, and police said the death was not considered suspicious at this time.

