Man found dead next to freeway in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was found dead Friday alongside State Route 15 in Logan Heights.

The discovery of the body on an embankment next to the freeway near South 33rd Street was reported shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

There were no immediate signs of criminal involvement in connection with the death, SDPD Officer David O'Brien said.

The county Medical Examiner's Office was called in to take custody of the body for identification and autopsy purposes.

