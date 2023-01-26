Man found asleep in reported stolen car parked at San Diego Police station

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspected vehicle thief was arrested after San Diego Police said he parked the car and fell asleep at -- of all places -- the SDPD Traffic Division parking lot.

At around 3 a.m. Thursday, an SDPD sergeant saw a white sedan parked in a handicap spot in front of the SDPD Traffic Division station on Aero Drive in Serra Mesa.

Inside the car was a man passed out behind the wheel, and the sergeant’s check of the license plate determined that the car was reported stolen.

After waking the man up, officers asked him why he was parked in front of the police station, and police said the man told officers that he was tired, and it seemed like a safe place to rest because there were other police cars present.

Officers searched the vehicle and discovered drugs and a pipe inside.

The man, who was not identified, was taken into custody.