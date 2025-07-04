Man fatally stabbed in homeless encampment behind Walmart in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man believed in his late 20s was fatally stabbed Friday inside a homeless encampment behind a Walmart building in Logan Heights.

Officers responded around 1:15 a.m. Friday to reports of a man suffering from at least one stab wound just outside of the encampment near the intersection of 21st Street and Commercial Boulevard, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said lifesaving measures were performed at the scene. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died shortly afterward. His name was not immediately available.

Following the stabbing, two people were seen leaving the area in different directions, the department reported.

The first suspect was described as a white or Hispanic male with a bald and stocky build, wearing a hat and a baby blue shirt. The second was described as a white woman possibly in her 40s or 50s about 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a thin build and brown hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a black sweater over a white shirt, black leggings and heavy mascara, according to police.

Homicide detectives were currently investigating the case.

Authorities urged anyone with information to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

