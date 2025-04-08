Watch Now
Man fatally stabbed in El Cajon; suspect at large

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear
EL CAJON, Calif. (CNS) — A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday in El Cajon, and the suspect remains at large, authorities said.

Officers responded at around 2:40 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a man suffering from a stab wound in the 200 block of Cypress Avenue, near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue, according to the El Cajon Police Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

Investigators believe the victim and suspect knew each other, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear, according to police.

Authorities urged anyone with information related to the alleged stabbing to contact the police at 619-579-3311.

