Man ejected, dead and 6-year-old injured after collision in Miramar Ranch North

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A traffic collision in the Miramar Ranch North neighborhood left an 82-year-old man and a 6-year-old boy injured Thursday afternoon.

Around 5:40 p.m., a release from the San Diego Police Department said the driver, who was eastbound 10000 blocks of Scripps Poway Parkway, failed to negotiate the right bend in the road, striking the south curb of the center island.

The release said the driver continued onto the island, hitting multiple trees, and died at the scene after getting ejected.

The 6-year-old boy, who was a passenger of the Tesla, was transported with minor injuries after being lacerated to his head, according to the release.

San Diego Police Traffic Division is investigating the collision, and anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the listed Command handling the investigation or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.