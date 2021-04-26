Man driving in Santee shot in the neck

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) -- A search was launched for the person who shot a driver in the neck in Santee Monday morning.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said the incident occurred just before 8 a.m. just off the state Route 125 exit onto Mission Gorge Road.

According to officials, the 28-year-old victim was in his truck as a black SUV was driving next to him. Moments later, officials said, “An occupant of the SUV fired several shots in the direction of the victim’s vehicle.”

At least one bullet went through a window and traveled through his neck, officials said.

ABC 10News learned the victim was able to drive himself to a co-worker’s house to call 911. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released.

Authorities shut down a stretch of Mission Gorge Road for several hours to search for shell casings and other evidence.

Additional details on the incident, including a description of the possible shooter, were not immediately available.