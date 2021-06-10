Man, dog wounded in drive-by shooting in San Diego's Lincoln Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man and his dog were shot Thursday morning in what was described as a drive-by shooting in the Lincoln Park area, San Diego Police confirmed.

The shooting occurred at around 1:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Manomet Street, near Euclid Avenue, police said.

ABC 10News learned the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and the dog was taken by family members to an emergency pet hospital. Their respective conditions are unknown.

Details on what led to the shooting and a description of the suspected shooter were not immediately available.