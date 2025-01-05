Man dies in wreck near Mission Bay while driving stolen Jeep

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who crashed a stolen Jeep into a tree near Mission Bay died today, according to San Diego police.

The 5:25 a.m. crash happened in the 1400 block of Quivira Way, near Hospitality Point Park.

Police said a 2020 Jeep Wrangler was headed west at high speeds when it struck the east curb of a roundabout, then went off the road and hit a tree.

The Jeep's driver, identified only as a 31-year-old man, was fatally wounded, according to police, who said that a few hours later, the Jeep's owner reported the Wrangler as stolen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation and it was unknown if alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.

