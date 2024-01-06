Watch Now
Man dies in Sheriff custody at San Diego Central Jail

ABC 10News
San Diego County Central Jail in downtown San Diego.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 06, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An inmate at San Diego Central Jail died in San Diego Sheriff's custody Friday morning.

San Diego County Sheriffs (SDSO) announced Friday night that 33-year-old Eric Alexander Wolf passed away at the jail after showing signs of medical distress. Authorities found Wolf unresponsive during a safety check, where they acted quickly with lifesaving measures. Despite such efforts, the man was pronounced dead at 9:25 a.m.

The cause and manner of death have not been determined, and the Sheriff's Homicide Unit is conducting an investigation.

