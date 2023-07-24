Watch Now
Man dies in fall on Sorrento Valley hiking trail

10News
Posted at 6:01 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 09:01:46-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 60-year-old man died after he fell on a Sorrento Valley hiking trail and suffered a traumatic injury, a San Diego Fire-Rescue Department battalion chief said Monday.

The man was with family members when he apparently suffered a heart attack and fell around 4:45 p.m. Sunday on a hiking trail near Shaw Lopez Road, said Battalion Chief Matt Nilsen.

Bystanders and paramedics began CPR on the man but he was declared dead before he could be taken to a hospital, Nilsen said.

The victim's name was not immediately released. The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was investigating the cause of death.

