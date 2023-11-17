Man dies in dirt bike crash in University Heights area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old man riding a 2018 KTM dirt bike at a high rate of speed with no lights on in a dark area died in a collision with a silver 2005 Lexus SUV in the University Heights neighborhood of San Diego, authorities said Friday.

San Diego Police Department officers were called at 8:16 p.m. Thursday to Governor Drive and Erlanger Street where they learned the man on the dirt bike was traveling at a high-rate of speed east on Governor and a 66-year-old woman was driving the SUV west on Governor when the woman turned left onto Erlanger in front of the dirt bike, said Officer Robert Heims.

The bike and the Lexus collided and the man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Heims said.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the fatal crash.

The department's Traffic Division is investigating this collision and anyone with information related to it was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

