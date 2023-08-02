Man dies after stabbing at homeless encampment off San Diego freeway

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The search is on for whoever stabbed a man to death on a freeway on-ramp in San Diego’s Chollas View area.

At around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, California Highway Patrol officials were notified of an assault that happened on the Market Street on-ramp to Interstate 805.

Responding CHP officers arrived to find a man in a homeless encampment suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Despite life-saving measures, the victim -- who was not identified -- was pronounced dead at the scene, the CHP said.

The investigation forced the closure of the on-ramp for about six hours.

According to the CHP, “No suspect information is currently available. We urge any member of the public, who may have witnessed the incident, to contact the CHP San Diego Area Special Investigation Unit at (858) 293-6000.”