Man dies after crashing into parked car, telephone pole in La Mesa

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) - Police are investigating the death of a 20-year-old La Mesa man who died from a collision Sunday morning.

The incident occurred in the 8500 block of Dallas Street, where the driver hit a parked car before crashing into a telephone pole, according to a press release sent from the La Mesa Police Department.

The press release said that the man was driving alone and sustained serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries. The San Diego County Medical Examiner will investigate the cause of his death.

Following the collision, the roadway was closed in both directions for the investigation but has opened since. Initial findings suggested that DUI and speed may have been factors in the collision, according to the press release.

La Mesa Police Traffic Unit is continuing its investigation of this accident and is urging witnesses to contact the police department at 619-667-1400.