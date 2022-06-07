Man dies after colliding with 2 vehicles in Ramona

RAMONA, Calif. (CNS) - A man died in a head-on collision that pushed his vehicle backward and into the path of another vehicle, authorities said Tuesday.

A 90-year-old man in a Toyota Prius drove head-on into a Volkswagen Jetta driven by a 49-year-old woman after making a left turn onto state Route 67 from the Mussey Grade Road in the Ramona area at around 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man's vehicle rolled backward from the impact crash and collided with a 43-year-old from El Cajon in a Hyundai Elantra traveling south on state Route 67, the CHP reported.

The 90-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries he suffered during the accident. His identity will be released pending family notification.

The other two drivers remained on scene and suffered no injuries. An investigation is underway, and Officer Travis Garrow said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident.