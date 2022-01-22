Man details being struck by a bb gun while walking home

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Residents in Rancho Penasquitos are on high alert after claiming someone is driving around striking people with air-soft guns.

“I was walking home from work as I do. After all my shifts. It was the night it was around 8:30 p.m. and nothing was out of the ordinary— cars were going by. One car goes straight by me and suddenly I hear 'pop up pop,'" said Alex.

The twenty-four-year-old said he was struck by BB pellets.

He said he is still shaken up by the incident that happened at the intersection of Paseo Montalban Road and Twin Trails Drive.

He said he told a friend and his friend took to the Nextdoor app. That's when they found out he wasn’t the only one.

“It makes me feel hurt that they experienced something similar. It also makes me a little less alone in this situation just because I know people have experienced similar things and probably reported similar things,” said Alex.

Comments on the post say others have been hit near Mount Carmel High School.

ABC 10 News reached out to San Diego Police to see if any reports have been filed but have not heard back yet.

Alex says he just wants whoever is behind the drive-bys to stop.

“Don't do it. You could cause someone some serious harm at some point if you haven't already. What you're doing is basically considered assault,” he said.

Alex said he wasn’t hurt, but definitely felt the bullets.

He hasn’t called SDPD yet because he is still so shaken up but he said if he does he won't press charges.

“I plan on at least going through the non-emergency line. Since there were no loans there was no lasting damage, but definitely, I will be putting up a report or at least notifying [people] through social media," he explained.

