Man dead, woman wounded in Bay Ho shooting

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Police were investigating a pair of shootings that left one man dead and a woman seriously wounded Sunday in the Bay Ho neighborhood.

The shootings at a home on Hiawatha Way west of Clairemont Drive were reported about 5:15 p.m., San Diego police told the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Police were responding to a report of gunfire and a domestic violence call, the paper reported.

Responding officers found a man dead in the front yard and a woman who was shot in the back, according to the paper. The man's name was withheld pending notification of the next of kin. The nature of their relationship was unknown at this point.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound.

Investigators were trying to piece together what happened.

Bay Ho is a neighborhood bordered by University City to the north, Clairemont to the east, La Jolla to the west and Bay Park to the south.