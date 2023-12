SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department is investigating a homicide in Talmadge Thursday night.

The police department said a man died after being shot in the head at 49th St. and El Cajon Boulevard around 7:47 p.m.

No one is in custody, according to SDPD.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will update this article as soon as more information becomes available.