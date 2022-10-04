Man dead in Mission Valley hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol Tuesday was investigating a hit-and-run in Mission Valley that left a male pedestrian dead.

The pedestrian was discovered around 10 p.m. Monday on the Fairmount Avenue northbound on-ramp to Interstate 8, according to the CHP.

Witnesses driving by saw a man lying in the road and called 911, CHP officer Jesse Matias said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Matias said.

The unidentified male victim may have been a transient, Matias said, adding there is no description of the vehicle that allegedly struck him.