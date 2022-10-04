Watch Now
Man dead in Mission Valley hit-and-run collision

Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 16:10:53-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The California Highway Patrol Tuesday was investigating a hit-and-run in Mission Valley that left a male pedestrian dead.

The pedestrian was discovered around 10 p.m. Monday on the Fairmount Avenue northbound on-ramp to Interstate 8, according to the CHP.

Witnesses driving by saw a man lying in the road and called 911, CHP officer Jesse Matias said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Matias said.

The unidentified male victim may have been a transient, Matias said, adding there is no description of the vehicle that allegedly struck him.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
