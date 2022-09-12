Man crossing Rancho Bernardo street killed in hit-and-run collision

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A driver turned himself into San Diego Police following a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.

Police said a 33-year-old man was walking in a marked crosswalk in the 15500 block of Bernardo Center Drive at around 8:15 p.m. when he was hit by a white minivan.

The van did not stop and continued to travel eastbound on Avenida Abeja, according to police.

Police said the victim, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

At around 12:25 a.m., the minivan’s driver contacted police and then turned himself in at SDPD headquarters.

The driver was not identified.