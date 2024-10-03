Man critically injured in Escondido following Officer-Involved Shooting

ESCONDIDO, California. (KGTV)— A man is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Escondido.

The Escondido Police Department said they received a call from a woman at 7:38 p.m. who said the man pulled out his gun at a transit center at 700 blocks of West Valley Parkway.

The department said the suspect then ran away when police arrived, leading to a chase at 300 blocks of N. Quince Street. At 7:43 p.m., the call for the officer-involved shooting came in.

According to police, the man is at Palomar Hospital, and no officers were injured.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has sent a reporter to the area to gather more information.

