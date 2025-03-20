Man convicted for role in American citizen's kidnapping and killing in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who took part in the kidnapping and killing of an 18-year-old U.S. citizen in Tijuana was convicted Wednesday by a San Diego federal jury.

Prosecutors said the victim was abducted from a Tijuana hotel, then beaten and tortured while his captors demanded a ransom of money or drugs from his family. A prosecution trial brief states the victim had initially agreed to transport just over two pounds of methamphetamine across the border for one of the defendants, but stole the package, leading to the retaliatory kidnapping in May of 2020.

One day after he was kidnapped, the victim was shot five times by Brian Alexis Patron Lopez, 23, of Tijuana, according to prosecutors.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said surveillance video footage placed Patron at the scene of the abduction and in messages, Patron discussed the kidnapping and ransom demands with his co-conspirators.

Patron was found guilty by a jury on Wednesday of crimes that include intentional killing while engaged in drug trafficking. Patron's sentencing is scheduled for July.

His three co-defendants previously pleaded guilty to their roles in the kidnapping and slaying and are set to be sentenced in May.

