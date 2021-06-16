Man carjacked at gunpoint Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A man's car was stolen from him Wednesday while he was attempting to get in his BMW in the Mira Mesa, authorities said.

The carjacking was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Camino Ruiz where the 55-year-old victim had just parked her 2014 BMW, according to San Diego police.

When the owner of the vehicle resisted, one of the crooks pointed a handgun at him, Officer Sarah Foster said. The victim then handed over his keys and got out, and the carjackers jumped in and sped off.

The victim did not have a suspect description.

No injuries were reported, police said.

San Diego Police Robbery Unit will be handling the investigation.