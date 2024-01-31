Watch Now
Man buys $2 Scratchers game at Escondido gas station, wins $1.2 million prize

Posted at 2:21 PM, Jan 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-31 17:21:33-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – It only took $2 for a Scratchers player to end up with a prize worth $1.2 million.

California Lottery officials said Richard Tapia recently spent two bucks at Sun Valley Fuel in Escondido to play the “Decades of Dollars” game -- and he beat the odds (1 in 6,095,933, according to the Lottery) to come out a millionaire.

With the win, Tapia will receive $4,000 per month over 25 years, lottery officials said.

For selling the winning ticket, Sun Valley Fuel -- located on 550 N. Escondido Blvd. -- will receive a bonus check of $6,000.

