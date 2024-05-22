Man burned in motorcycle rear-end collision in Ocean Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 42-year-old man suffered life-threatening burn injuries when his motorcycle rear-ended a vehicle in Ocean Beach and caught fire while his 38-year-old female passenger was ejected and was seriously injured, the San Diego Police Department said Wednesday.

The collision happened at 4:36 p.m. Tuesday when a man was riding his 2024 BMW motorcycle west on 5100 Voltaire Street, according to SDPD Officer John Buttle.

A 49-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda CRV west on Voltaire Street and stopped at the stop sign on Bacon Street, the officer said.

The motorcyclist failed to stop behind the Honda and a rear-end collision occurred, Buttle said. The motorcycle caught fire and the driver was severely burned. His passenger was ejected and she suffered an open pelvic fracture and a large laceration to her scalp.

DUI may have been a factor in the collision, Buttle said.

The Honda driver complained of pain in his back.

SDPD traffic officers responded to the scene and were investigating the collision.

