Man believed to be armed barricades himself in Pacific Beach apartment

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A SWAT unit surrounded a Pacific Beach apartment complex early Monday morning after a man believed to be armed barricaded himself inside a unit.

San Diego Police officials at the scene told ABC 10News officers were called to the apartment building in the 1400 block of Grand Avenue just before 1 a.m. due to reports of a bullet fired through the window of a unit.

When officers arrived at the unit to investigate, two people shut the door on officers and locked themselves in.

After about an hour, one of the people surrendered to police.

However, the other person who police identified as the primary gunman, remained inside as of 6 a.m.

Because of the police response, Grand Avenue between Fanuel Street and Haines Street was shut down in both directions. Gresham Street was also closed between Hornblend Street and Thomas Avenue.