Man attacked after hanging 'Pray for Ukraine' banner on I-8 overpass

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Dozens of cars donned in blue and gold made their way across San Diego county on Sunday — all part of a car rally to raise awareness and show support for Ukraine in different congressional districts.

The caravan began near an I-8 overpass in La Mesa, where John Nordstrom had hung up a 'Pray for Ukraine' banner for drivers to see.

“I stand with Ukraine,” said Nordstrom. “I believe in freedom and I believe in liberty.”

Nordstrom has taken part in many local Ukraine rallies since the war began two years ago.

He says on Sunday, a man aggressively approached him and began trying to cut down his 'Pray for Ukraine' banner. When he tried to stop him, he says a man punched him in the face — knocking him to the ground.

“I ended up taking three hits to the face,” said Nordstrom. “I went down. I was sitting on the curb…and people driving by came to assist.”

John says luckily, an off-duty police officer saw the incident and helped him call police. According to La Mesa police, the attacker has not yet been identified. But he’s described as as man in his 30s, six foot two, who left the overpass on a scooter.

John added it’s not the first time one of his Ukrainian displays has been torn down.

“This is all that’s left,” he said, as he showed 10News the tattered remnants of a few other flags he says were similarly torn down.

John says he’s grateful he is alright, and he doesn’t plan to stop showing his support any time soon.

“What happened to me is nothing in comparison with the poor people who have ended up giving their lives in Ukraine. They are the heroes.”

