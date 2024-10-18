Man arrested in stabbing on Midway District street

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing of another man during an altercation on a Midway District street late Thursday night, San Diego Police said.

According to police, a 38-year-old man and a woman were walking in the 3900 block of Sports Arena Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m. when the man punched the woman for unknown reasons.

A 45-year-old man who witnessed the act got out of the vehicle he was in and confronted the man.

The men got into a fight, and police said the witness was stabbed in his back by the 38-year-old man.

Responding officers arrested the 38-year-old man and the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening injury.