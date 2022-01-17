Man arrested in stabbing death of cousin at Sabre Springs park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his cousin at a Sabre Springs park, San Diego Police announced Monday.

Police said 22-year-old Poway resident Uriel Cedillo was identified as the suspect in the death of Fatima Marin Cedillo on Sunday.

At around 2:30 a.m., police were called to a park in the 11500 block of Meadow Grass Lane in response to a reported stabbing.

Officers arrived to find the victim unresponsive “with at least one apparent stab wound to her torso,” according to police.

The 22-year-old victim, a Poway resident, was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead following arrival.

Police stated: “Early in the investigation, detectives learned the female arrived at the park with friends and walked over to a group already there. After a brief encounter, she walked away from them and told her friends she had been stabbed.”

SDPD homicide investigators gathered evidence that allowed them to identify the victim’s cousin as the suspect in her death.

According to police, at around 10 a.m. Sunday, Uriel Cedillo was spotted in the 12500 block of Oak Knoll Road and arrested on suspicion of murder.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.