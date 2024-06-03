Man arrested in Sherman Heights stabbing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The two men got into an argument at 25th Street and Imperial Avenue at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

"The suspect turned to walk away and the victim tried to punch the suspect from behind," Buttle said. "The suspect turned and pulled a knife and sliced at the victim several times."

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, including a 5-inch laceration to the right side of his face, a punctured abdomen and a 3-inch laceration to his left knee, the officer said.

SDPD Central Division was handling the investigation.

