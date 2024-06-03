Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in Sherman Heights stabbing

sdpd_suv_cruiser_photo_street.jpg
KGTV
sdpd_suv_cruiser_photo_street.jpg
Posted at 6:44 AM, Jun 03, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-03 09:44:32-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 50-year-old man in the Sherman Heights neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Monday.

The two men got into an argument at 25th Street and Imperial Avenue at 7:18 p.m. Sunday, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.

"The suspect turned to walk away and the victim tried to punch the suspect from behind," Buttle said. "The suspect turned and pulled a knife and sliced at the victim several times."

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, including a 5-inch laceration to the right side of his face, a punctured abdomen and a 3-inch laceration to his left knee, the officer said.

SDPD Central Division was handling the investigation.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader!

Nominate a Leader!