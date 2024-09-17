Man arrested in sexual assaults in Mira Mesa

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 55-year-old man was arrested and charged on suspicion of sexually assaulting several women in Mira Mesa after he posed as a licensed massage therapist, the San Diego Police Department said Tuesday.

Christopher Scott Preston allegedly ran a business named 360 Wellness and Consulting, according to a SDPD statement.

Ads for the business were placed on GroupOn that offered "lymphatic drainage massages" at a discount, the police statement said. Preston then allegedly sexually assaulted the women during the massages, the SDPD said.

Police are seeking witnesses and possible victims, who are asked to call the SDPD Sex Crimes Unit at 619-531-2210 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.