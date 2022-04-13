Man arrested in Logan Heights hit-and-run that resulted in the death of grandmother

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was behind bars Tuesday in connection with a hit- and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Logan Heights more than two years ago.

U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested Gustavo Reyes, 40, at a business at South 28th Street and National Avenue on Monday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Reyes allegedly fled after a vehicle he was driving struck 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero as she was walking in a crosswalk at Kearney Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway on the morning of Nov. 15, 2019, SDPD Sgt. Victoria Houseman said. The gravely injured victim died several days later.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Reyes as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Reyes was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $202,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.