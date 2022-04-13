Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man arrested in Logan Heights hit-and-run that resulted in the death of grandmother

GENERIC_HANDCUFFS_02.jpg
Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FILE
GENERIC_HANDCUFFS_02.jpg
Posted at 8:55 PM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 23:55:21-04

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man was behind bars Tuesday in connection with a hit- and-run crash that killed a pedestrian in Logan Heights more than two years ago.

U.S. Marshals Service agents arrested Gustavo Reyes, 40, at a business at South 28th Street and National Avenue on Monday evening, according to the San Diego Police Department.

RELATED: Family makes plea for tips in deadly Logan Heights hit-and-run

Reyes allegedly fled after a vehicle he was driving struck 52-year-old Maria Estrada Romero as she was walking in a crosswalk at Kearney Avenue and Cesar E. Chavez Parkway on the morning of Nov. 15, 2019, SDPD Sgt. Victoria Houseman said. The gravely injured victim died several days later.

Police did not disclose what led investigators to identify Reyes as the suspected hit-and-run driver.

Reyes was being held at San Diego Central Jail on $202,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!