U-Haul slams head-on into RV in National City, man arrested

A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with a head-on crash involving a U-Haul truck and an RV on a freeway ramp in National City.
Posted at 8:24 AM, Jul 28, 2023
The crash happened at around 4:11 a.m. Friday just off the northbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to state Route 54.

ABC 10News learned the U-Haul apparently rolled down the ramp and off the roadway before it slammed head-on into the RV with several people inside.

The U-Haul’s driver initially told law enforcement that he had been carjacked and was trying to catch up to the truck.

However, after he was questioned by National City Police, the U-Haul driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

The occupants of the RV were not injured.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
