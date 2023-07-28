U-Haul slams head-on into RV in National City, man arrested

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. (KGTV) – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with a head-on crash involving a U-Haul truck and an RV in National City.

The crash happened at around 4:11 a.m. Friday just off the northbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to state Route 54.

ABC 10News learned the U-Haul apparently rolled down the ramp and off the roadway before it slammed head-on into the RV with several people inside.

The U-Haul’s driver initially told law enforcement that he had been carjacked and was trying to catch up to the truck.

However, after he was questioned by National City Police, the U-Haul driver was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

The occupants of the RV were not injured.