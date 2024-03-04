Man arrested in Cardiff dies after being taken to Vista Detention Facility

CARDIFF, Calif. (CNS) - A man died after struggling with San Diego County sheriff's deputies following his arrest in Cardiff, authorities said Monday.

Deputies from the North County Coastal Patrol Station were summoned at 11:55 p.m. Saturday to the 800 block of Brimingham Drive where a man in his 30s was reported crawling around the parking lot with no shirt and no shoes, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The man was arrested without incident and taken to the Vista Detention Facility for booking, officials said. But before deputies could book him he began throwing himself against the interior of the patrol car, injuring his face, and he moved his handcuffs from behind him to his front.

After deputies removed him from the car, fixed the handcuffs and sat him on a bench, the man began kicking and flailing against the deputies so they applied a WRAP restraint device and called for paramedics, officials said.

After paramedics arrived, the man suffered a medical emergency, lost consciousness and stopped breathing. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

San Diego Police Department homicide detectives were investigating the death.

