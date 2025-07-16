Man arrested in burglary, sexual assault of woman at San Marcos home

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS) - A 41-year-old man suspected of a home invasion in San Marcos and sexually assaulting a female victim before fleeing was taken into custody Tuesday.

Deputies responded on July 8 to the 1400 block of Grand Avenue, between Las Posas Road and Pacific Street, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified Adolfo Brito as a person of interest, who allegedly forced his way into the victim's bedroom armed with a box cutter moments before demanding that she remove several items of jewelry, sheriff's officials said.

Brito then allegedly forced the victim to undress herself and sexually assaulted the woman as she fought against his actions until he later fled the scene.

Fugitive Task Force investigators located Brito on Tuesday in the 1300 block of Park Center Drive, near Business Park Drive, in Vista, where has was arrested.

Brito was booked into the San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of robbery, burglary, assault with intent to commit a felony, assault with a deadly weapon and grand theft.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 888-285-6112. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 888-868-3200. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

