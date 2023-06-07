Man arrested, illegal cockfighting equipment seized at San Ysidro Port of Entry

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Illegal sharp blades and veterinary medications used in cockfighting were discovered concealed within a vehicle during an inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, authorities said Wednesday.

At 2:44 p.m. Saturday, CPB officers at the border entry encountered a 55-year-old man driving a 2006 SUV, applying for admission into the U.S., according to the CBP. The driver was accompanied by a 57-year-old man, and both presented a valid travel document to enter the U.S.

After an initial examination, a CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection.

Officers conducted a thorough inspection of the vehicle and discovered that a total of 690 cockfighting blades and assorted veterinary medication were concealed in the glove compartment, center console, luggage, and trunk of the vehicle, the CBP said.

"Rooster fighting, also known as cockfighting, is illegal in many countries around the world,"' said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego. "This practice is inhumane and CBP aims to prevent animal cruelty and protect the welfare of animals."

The spurs are illegal in the U.S. and laws prohibit the buying, selling, delivering, or transporting sharp instruments for use in animal fighting.

The blades and medication were seized by CBP officers and the suspects were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation.

