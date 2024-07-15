Man arrested for string of armed robberies in San Diego, El Cajon

EL CAJON, Calif. (KGTV) — Police have arrested a man suspected of committing a series of armed robberies in both San Diego and El Cajon last week.

Anthony Caleb Johnson, 22, was arrested on Saturday for four robberies that took place in the early morning hours of July 10. Police said they found potential evidence related to the crimes at his Lakeside residence.

Investigators from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) and El Cajon Police Department identified Johnson with the help of alert patrol officers and dispatchers.

On July 10, authorities quickly recognized one of the suspects based on information from victims and witnesses. They obtained the vehicle and license plate number and entered it into the Automated License Plate Recognition system, which confirmed the vehicle was in the area of all four incidents at the time the crimes were committed.

The string of robberies included:



Pacific Beach : Around 2 a.m., two victims were waiting to be picked up near 4500 Mission Blvd. when two suspects drove up and robbed them at gunpoint. The victims described distinctive tattoos on one suspect's face and said they fled in a gray Ford Taurus.

: Around 2 a.m., two victims were waiting to be picked up near 4500 Mission Blvd. when two suspects drove up and robbed them at gunpoint. The victims described distinctive tattoos on one suspect's face and said they fled in a gray Ford Taurus. Clairemont Drive : Shortly after, a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 3090 Clairemont Dr. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing to an unknown vehicle. The suspect was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

: Shortly after, a male suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 3090 Clairemont Dr. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing to an unknown vehicle. The suspect was wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt. Clairemont Mesa Blvd. : Around 2:45 a.m., the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 7801 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. The suspect was again wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

: Around 2:45 a.m., the suspect entered the 7-Eleven at 7801 Clairemont Mesa Blvd. and robbed the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing on foot. The suspect was again wearing a mask and a hooded sweatshirt. Fletcher Parkway: At approximately 3 a.m., a similar robbery occurred at the 7-Eleven at 2270 Fletcher Parkway in El Cajon. The suspect’s description and actions matched those of the previous incidents in San Diego.

Johnson is currently in the San Diego County Jail and is scheduled for arraignment on July 17.