Man arrested for stabbing brother in Mount Hope home

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A 27-year-old man was arrested after stabbing his 23-year-old brother multiple times during a physical altercation in their home Saturday, police said.

The incident occurred in the 3900 block of Broadway just before noon, when the two brothers engaged in a fight that escalated into violence. The younger brother was stabbed about eight times but managed to escape the home to seek help, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police officers arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect without incident. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries, which were determined to be non-life-threatening.

Southeastern Division detectives responded to the scene and are handling the investigation. The motive behind the fight remains unclear.

Further details will be released as the investigation continues.