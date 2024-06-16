Man arrested for stabbing at Encinitas Home Depot

ENCINITAS (CNS) - A man stabbed another person at a department store Saturday in Encinitas and was later arrested in a neighboring city.

The stabbing occurred around 10 a.m. Saturday at an Encinitas Home Depot, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect, identified as Hernan Padilla, allegedly "entered the Home Depot and attempted to leave without paying for items, prompting three bystanders to intervene. Padilla brandished a knife, stabbing one bystander before fleeing the scene,'' the department reported.

Authorities arrived and applied a tourniquet to the injured person's leg. The victim was taken to a hospital by the Encinitas Fire Department in unknown condition.

A perimeter was established and Padilla was later taken into custody in the 7900 block of Anillo Way, in a neighborhood south of La Costa Avenue and east of El Camino Real, in Carlsbad, according to the sheriff's department.

Padilla was treated for injuries after attempting to evading deputies and was booked into the Vista Detention Facility, the department stated. The motive for the stabbing was unclear and the victim was not immediately identified.