Man arrested after pursuit from Poway to Valley Center

KGTV
Posted at 6:16 AM, Dec 20, 2021
POWAY, Calif. (CNS) - A man was arrested Monday morning following a two-hour pursuit that led law enforcement from Poway to Valley Center.

A woman reported that her ex-husband had allegedly violated a restraining order, bringing deputies to a Poway home around 11 p.m. Sunday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department reported.

The man fled when deputies arrived, leading to a high-speed chase that went through Poway, Carlsbad, Oceanside.

Just before 2 a.m., a spike strip was deployed near state Route 76 at Cole Grade Road, however the suspect slowly continued. Shortly after, deputies brought the man into custody near Harrah's Resort Southern California, according to the sheriff's watch command.

The man was arrested on suspicion of crimes including evading law enforcement, reckless driving and violating probation.

