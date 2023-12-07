Man arrested after mass shooting threats against a Carmel Mountain Ranch school, SDPD says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police arrested a man last Friday after he made threats to commit a mass shooting at a Carmel Mountain Ranch elementary school.

According to court documents obtained by ABC 10News, 38-year-old Lee Lor sent an email to Shoal Creek Elementary School on Dec. 1, saying he would be "shooting up the school" because that is where his "neighbor's kids attend."

Lizeth Quiroz, a parent at Shoal Creek Elementary, says she received a first email from the principal on Friday.

The email, attributing law enforcement, said there was "a potential threat to our school. In the abundance of caution, law enforcement is maintaining their presence on site. This is strictly a precautionary measure. There is no credible threat to our school."

"It is unacceptable that this is what it is coming to," Quiroz said. "Something so small. That is the reaction. And you are going to put other people's lives at risk."

ABC 10News photojournalist Ginny Creighton visited the Linda Vista home, where neighbors said Lor used to live. She spoke with a neighbor who wanted to remain anonymous.

"I think it's good family," the neighbor said. "We are members of the same church. I never saw problems in there. He is quiet. No problems. The street is very quiet."

Police arrested Lor shortly after he sent the email, according to SDPD. He is charged with one felony count of making criminal threats and held without bail.

Quiroz says she is still figuring out how to tell her 5-year-old son about this incident.

"Maybe talk to the school counselor if she has any pointers to communicate this with him," Quiroz said. "But really, what can you do? You have to continue living."