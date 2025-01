SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A driver was arrested after San Diego Police said he crashed his car into a semi-truck that was parked on a Rolando street early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. in the 7100 block of El Cajon Boulevard, according to police.

SDPD officers said a woman in the car’s passenger seat was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver, who has not been identified, was evaluated at the scene and then arrested on suspicion of DUI.